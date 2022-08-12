SPD: Looking woman who stole acquaintance’s car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for help in finding a woman who stole an acquaintance’s car after he left her inside.

On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man whose vehicle had been taken by a female acquaintance. The victim stated that he left the female inside the car and went into a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. While inside, the suspect drove away with the vehicle and did not return.

If you have information that could help in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.