SPD looking for suspects who targeted vehicles at daycares, nursing homes, and hospitals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently investigating a string of vehicle burglaries. Officials say suspects have burglarized vehicles parked at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycares across the city.

The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have happened around the city. (SPD)

The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have happened around the city. (SPD)

Police say the suspects forced their way into the vehicles by breaking windows and stole purses and other items from inside. Credit cards stolen in the incidents were reportedly used to buy things after the burglaries.

The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have happened around the city. (SPD)

The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have happened around the city. (SPD)

SPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the thieves. Those with information should call SPD at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have happened around the city. (SPD)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.