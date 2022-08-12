Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

SPD looking for suspects who targeted vehicles at daycares, nursing homes, and hospitals

The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of...
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have happened around the city.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently investigating a string of vehicle burglaries. Officials say suspects have burglarized vehicles parked at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycares across the city.

The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of...
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have happened around the city.(SPD)
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of...
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have happened around the city.(SPD)

Police say the suspects forced their way into the vehicles by breaking windows and stole purses and other items from inside. Credit cards stolen in the incidents were reportedly used to buy things after the burglaries.

The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of...
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have happened around the city.(SPD)
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of...
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have happened around the city.(SPD)

SPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the thieves. Those with information should call SPD at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of...
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for three males in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have happened around the city.(SPD)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
Bishop Lawrence Brandon
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
Entergy Louisiana
Entergy offering $150 credit to customers
A male was shot in one of his arms Aug. 10, 2022, in the area of Alabama Avenue at West...
City worker shot in his arm outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center
Parents say inconsistent bus pickups in Caddo making students late to school

Latest News

Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges
BSO: Man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.
Haughton man arrested for possessing and distributing child porn
Louisiana Supreme Court rejects appeal in abortion ban case
Fake news post spreading rumor on Facebook, warns Minden Police Association.
Fake news story about Minden serial killer spreading on Facebook