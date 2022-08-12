Ask the Doctor
SFD crews called to Werner Park house fire

Dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Drexel Street in...
Dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Drexel Street in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Friday, Aug. 12.

Dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Drexel Street in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood.

Fire officials on scene say the house was vacant at the time of the fire; no electricity or utilities were connected. Four trucks responded to the scene, and it took firefighters about 10 minutes to put out.

No one was injured, officials on scene say.

SWEPCO employees in the area first noticed the fire and called 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

