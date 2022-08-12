NPD offering free child safety seat fittings

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is offering free child safety seat fittings to anyone willing to learn.

If you are in need of safety seat fittings for your child’s car seat and are willing to learn, NPD’s Child Passenger Safety Technician will be giving information and giving hands-on assistance on how to install the fittings properly. For taking the time to learn you will be given the fittings for free.

“When installed correctly child safety seats and booster seats can save lives. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration, nearly 9,000 lives have been saved over the past 30 years as a result of properly used child safety seats. It is important that every child is correctly restrained in an appropriate booster seat, child safety seat or seatbelt,” said NPD in a Facebook post.

For more information please contact, Ofc. Joshua Wolf at jwolf@natchitochesla.gov or NPD’s Child Passenger Safety Technician by calling the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.

