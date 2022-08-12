Motorcyclist dies 4 days after hit & run crash; other driver faces vehicular homicide, other charges

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said a motorcyclist died days after being involved in a hit and run crash and the driver believed responsible has been arrested.

Troopers identified the victim as Kyle Rowland, 26, of Denham Springs. They added Kyle Manno, 23, of Greenwell Springs, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on Aug. 11 on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, unsafe vehicle, and open container.

LSP said the crash happened on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish on Aug. 5 around 11:30 p.m. Officials added they were notified on Aug. 9 that Rowland had died from his injuries.

According to troopers, the investigation so far shows Manno was headed west on LA 1019 in a 2014 Ford F-150 and Rowland was headed east on the highway on a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle.

Investigators said the truck crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle, throwing Rowland and his passenger off. They added it remains unknown what caused the truck to cross the center line.

LSP said the two victims were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to troopers, the truck continued west on LA 1019 but it was later found hidden in thick foliage along the highway.

LSP said Manno was initially arrested on the charges of hit and run, obstruction of justice, two counts of negligent injuring, and improper lane usage but those were upgraded after Rowland died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

