Haughton man arrested for possessing and distributing child porn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) for the alleged possession and distribution of child porn images.

On Aug. 11, deputies carried out a search warrant at the home of Christopher Watson, 24, located in the 100 block of Jodie Lane in Haughton. Detectives started the investigation after getting a cyber tip that Watson was in possession of child pornography.

Watson has confessed to possessing and distributing child pornography involving children under the age of 13, officials say.

Charges Watson faces:

6 counts of distribution of child pornography

Possession of schedule I narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Watson was booked into Bossier Max with a $120,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

