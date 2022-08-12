Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Haughton man arrested for possessing and distributing child porn

BSO: Man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.
BSO: Man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.(bossier sheriff's office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) for the alleged possession and distribution of child porn images.

On Aug. 11, deputies carried out a search warrant at the home of Christopher Watson, 24, located in the 100 block of Jodie Lane in Haughton. Detectives started the investigation after getting a cyber tip that Watson was in possession of child pornography.

Watson has confessed to possessing and distributing child pornography involving children under the age of 13, officials say.

Charges Watson faces:

  • 6 counts of distribution of child pornography
  • Possession of schedule I narcotics
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Watson was booked into Bossier Max with a $120,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Lawrence Brandon
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
Entergy Louisiana
Entergy offering $150 credit to customers
A male was shot in one of his arms Aug. 10, 2022, in the area of Alabama Avenue at West...
City worker shot in his arm outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center
Jacob Boykin, DOB: 9/2/1994
Man wanted for allegedly carjacking victim at knifepoint arrested

Latest News

Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges
Louisiana Supreme Court rejects appeal in abortion ban case
Fake news post spreading rumor on Facebook, warns Minden Police Association.
Fake news story about Minden serial killer spreading on Facebook
The cost of college and how students can budget