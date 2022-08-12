Gas leak shuts down part of Pierremont Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stretch of Pierremont Road in Shreveport is shut down due to a gas leak.

The impacted area is in the Broadmoor neighborhood at Akard Avenue. The westbound lanes of Pierremont have been closed for hours, while the eastbound lanes have remained open.

Work is being done just feet off the roadway and continues to impact traffic on the road from Youree Drive to Line Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid that area.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.