Fake news story about Minden serial killer spreading on Facebook

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Minden Police Association is dispelling rumors spread by a fake news post about a serial killer in Minden.

The Minden Police Association has released a statement to warn people to check their news sources before believing anything they see on social media. The police association made this comment because of a false news post circulating on online sales sites/pages. The fake story features a picture of a man, which has been posted on online groups on Facebook, declaring there is a serial killer hunting people down in Minden.

“No abductions have taken place anywhere in Minden. Online sales sites are common targets of overseas trolling of patently false news. No one knows why they are trying to spread false fear. Online sales sites are NOT news sources and should not be treated as such,” said the Minden Police Association in its post.

