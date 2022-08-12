Bossier City apartment complex holds lemonade stand fundraiser to benefit children with cancer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children with cancer.

Morgan Properties, the owner and operator of Stockwell Landing Apartment Homes in Bossier City, held its annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser Friday. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is “changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer,” according to the foundation’s website.

An apartment complex in Bossier City, La. held a fundraiser for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (KSLA)

