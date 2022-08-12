Ask the Doctor
Bossier City apartment complex holds lemonade stand fundraiser to benefit children with cancer

An apartment complex in Bossier City, La. held a fundraiser for Alex's Lemonade Stand...
An apartment complex in Bossier City, La. held a fundraiser for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children with cancer.

Morgan Properties, the owner and operator of Stockwell Landing Apartment Homes in Bossier City, held its annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser Friday. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is “changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer,” according to the foundation’s website.

Click here for background information about Alex, the child who inspired the creation of the foundation.

KSLA’s Michael Barnes stopped by the event Friday afternoon. He spoke with organizers and participants of the fundraiser. Catch that report tonight on News 12.

