Another brief run at triple digits is on the way

By Jeff Castle
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The heat will become the main weather story again this weekend and into early next week. Temperatures may hit 100 again just ahead of a cold front due in around mid-week. Once the front arrives we’ll see rain chances return and temperatures ease back closer to 90.

For the rest of today look for a few brief and spotty showers through sunset, mainly near and south of I-20. Otherwise we’ll be hot and humid with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 90s.

Any showers will quickly fade around sunset. Look for a mostly clear sky overnight with temperatures falling through the 80s this evening and back into the low to mid 70s by morning.

Sunshine and mostly dry conditions are expected for the weekend. We’ll heat into the mid 90s Saturday and upper 90s on Sunday. With the humidity, the heat index will reach the low 100s both days. IF we see any rain, the best shot at a shower will be down toward Toledo Bend Reservoir in the far southern ArkLaTex.

Temperatures will heat a little more into early next week. We’ll be near 100 Monday-Wednesday. Rain chances will stay slim to none through Tuesday, but a few showers and storms may return ahead of our next cold front on Wednesday.

Showers and storms will be numerous on Thursday as the front settles into the area with some more rain possible across the southern ArkLaTex on Friday. Temperatures will ease slightly into the upper 80s to low 90s as we wrap up the work week.

In the tropics we are watching an unorganized area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Louisiana coast. The chances of development look very low as it drifts westward toward Texas over the weekend. We’ll be your First Alert if anything tropical does form.

Have a great Friday!

