WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson to sign tax cut into law

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will sign into law the second-largest tax cut in the state’s...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will sign into law the second-largest tax cut in the state’s history.

The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the $500 million tax cut package Hutchinson proposed.

Hutchinson called a special session to take up the tax cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion.

The governor will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in Little Rock to sign the legislation, which also provides $50 million for a school safety program.

Watch the live event here>>

