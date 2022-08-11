WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson to sign tax cut into law
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will sign into law the second-largest tax cut in the state’s history.
The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the $500 million tax cut package Hutchinson proposed.
Hutchinson called a special session to take up the tax cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion.
The governor will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in Little Rock to sign the legislation, which also provides $50 million for a school safety program.
