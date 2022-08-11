Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV

An Arkansas family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup. Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.

Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old border collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.

Every morning, before their early morning newscast Good Morning Region 8, KAIT airs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And every morning, Jagger chimes in.

“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.

Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Lawrence Brandon
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
Jacob Boykin, DOB: 9/2/1994
Man wanted for allegedly carjacking victim at knifepoint arrested
Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, of Haughton, was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, on one count each of...
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
A male was shot in one of his arms Aug. 10, 2022, in the area of Alabama Avenue at West...
City worker shot in his arm outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot

Latest News

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
LIVE: Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94.
Portable toilets damage cars on highway
FILE - Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 in St. Louis, June...
Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger coaster.
Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returning to Worlds of Fun amusement park