Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Super Derby at Louisiana Downs postponed until 2023

Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack
Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Super Derby at Louisiana Downs is being postponed until 2023.

The announcement was made Thursday, Aug. 11. Racetrack officials say the move will allow them to add more money to the purse from the Historical Horse Racing machines, the additional Off-Track Betting locations, and Sportsbook. One-hundred new slot machines are also being added to the casino floor, which will further increase revenue.

“All the horsemen here are for the postponing of the Super Derby. With the current purse cuts for the remainder of the season, we feel giving $300,000 to one day of racing doesn’t support the local horsemen who are here every week. Let’s give the new slots, the HHR machines, and the OTB locations time to produce purse revenue which supports hosting a large race like Super Derby. Postponing the event until next year is what is in the best interest of the horsemen and the property,” said Shane Wilson, current Louisiana Downs meet leading trainer.

PREVIOUS VIDEO

Construction is set to begin the week of Aug. 15.

“I think this is definitely the right decision to postpone the event given the current purse structure. With the different forms of gaming, which will increase purses in the future, this is a great long-term event to have, just definitely not this year. Bottom line is I am excited about the future at Louisiana Downs with Kevin and Matt and better Louisiana racing overall. This is very exciting from a horsemen’s standpoint,” said Ron Faucheux, thoroughbred horse trainer and LAHBPA board member.

The president of Louisiana Downs released the following statement about the decision to postpone the Super Derby to allow the size of the purse to grow:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Lawrence Brandon
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, of Haughton, was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, on one count each of...
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
Jacob Boykin, DOB: 9/2/1994
Man wanted for allegedly carjacking victim at knifepoint arrested
A male was shot in one of his arms Aug. 10, 2022, in the area of Alabama Avenue at West...
City worker shot in his side outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot

Latest News

From left, Kindergarten through Third Grade Melinda Nichols and Carmen Gagnard, 4th through...
Heart Dream Christian Academy welcomes first class
SPD officers have arrested a man involved in a fatal hit and run.
SPD: Suspect allegedly involved in fatal hit and run has been arrested
Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.