SPD: Suspect allegedly involved in fatal hit and run has been arrested

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) has made an arrest of a suspect who might have been involved in a deadly hit and run.

On August 11, SPD released a statement saying they have arrested RE Freeman Jr, 41. SPD believes Freeman was involved in a hit and run on July 15, 2022, that resulted in a man’s death.

Witnesses to the crash stated the victim was crossing Linwood Avenue in front of a SportTran bus when he was struck by the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving the victim in the roadway. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his wounds.

Freeman has been charged with one count of felony hit and run and is currently in custody at Caddo Parish Correctional Center.

