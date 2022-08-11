Ask the Doctor
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988 grams), 774 grams of meth tablets, 61 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, $1,525 in cash, digital scales, and packaging material.(Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office | CPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home.

Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, CPSO narcotics agents executed a warrant at an apartment in the 100 block of Ute Trail.

Ragster was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988 grams), 774 grams of meth tablets, 61 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, $1,525 in cash, digital scales, and packaging material.

The total of all the narcotics came to $65,120.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

