Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Ring doorbell captures shots fired at neighboring homes

(Stephanie Quirk)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Camera doorbells have become essential to homes not only for security, but to help solve crimes.

A distraught viewer reached out to KSLA and said her mother’s house in the County Club neighborhood was wrongly targeted. Footage from a Ring doorbell shows that a group of men shot rounds into the home on July 30 and quickly ran away.

The woman says one bullet even entered her mother’s bedroom.

Two weeks later, a video from the same Ring doorbell saw the armed men return and shoot at the house next door to the home they originally targeted.

Shreveport police say they are in the process of developing this case but they want to remind people involved, or aware of the incident, to share any information with police as soon as possible.

“These offenses, these violent offenses like this occur, the best thing to do is contact police immediately. The sooner we get there, the sooner we can take those reports, the sooner we can start investigating that matter. And some of that evidence we’re able to obtain immediately, the quicker they can get with us, the quicker they can get us that video, the higher the chance we’re gonna be able to solve that crime,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon.

DOORBELL FOOTAGE>>

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red...
Warrant issued for man accused of carjacking victim at knifepoint, cutting his neck
Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, of Haughton, was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, on one count each of...
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute child sex abuse warrant

Latest News

Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes
Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes
Joseph Harrison Mott, 52, of Sulphur, has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing...
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Parents speak on Caddo school bus issues
Parents speak on Caddo school bus issues
LSU Health talks new COVID-19 vaccine
LSU Health talks new COVID-19 vaccine