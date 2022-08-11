Ring doorbell captures shots fired at neighboring homes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Camera doorbells have become essential to homes not only for security, but to help solve crimes.

A distraught viewer reached out to KSLA and said her mother’s house in the County Club neighborhood was wrongly targeted. Footage from a Ring doorbell shows that a group of men shot rounds into the home on July 30 and quickly ran away.

The woman says one bullet even entered her mother’s bedroom.

Two weeks later, a video from the same Ring doorbell saw the armed men return and shoot at the house next door to the home they originally targeted.

Shreveport police say they are in the process of developing this case but they want to remind people involved, or aware of the incident, to share any information with police as soon as possible.

“These offenses, these violent offenses like this occur, the best thing to do is contact police immediately. The sooner we get there, the sooner we can take those reports, the sooner we can start investigating that matter. And some of that evidence we’re able to obtain immediately, the quicker they can get with us, the quicker they can get us that video, the higher the chance we’re gonna be able to solve that crime,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon.

