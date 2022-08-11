Redwater high school students return to school in new facility

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Several east Texas school districts began classes on Thursday, Aug. 11 for the upcoming school year. For one district, students were welcomed back to a new facility and another layer of safety.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2019 for a new addition to the campus of Redwater Texas High School. Today, the new entrance is now opened for business.

“It is a safer environment for the students and also nice and new, and help builds pride and team for Redwater,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, superintendent of Redwater Schools.

Burns says the new facility was the result of an eight million dollar bond passed by voters in 2017, which provided more than just a new addition.

“We added storage to the band hall we fixed drainage at the elementary added bathrooms at the elementary and a new nurses office and we have been able to do some parking lot work,” said Burns.

This new addition includes 11 new classrooms equipped with the latest technology.

“The facility is beautiful, I mean look at this room it is fabulous. It is a safe facility and that is important in this day and age is to have a place where you can learn that you are safe,” said Spanish teacher Keri Parr.

Around 1,100 students attend school in the Bowie County district, and Redwater school officials say the district is continuing to grow.

