Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Redwater high school students return to school in new facility

(Action News 5)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Several east Texas school districts began classes on Thursday, Aug. 11 for the upcoming school year. For one district, students were welcomed back to a new facility and another layer of safety.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2019 for a new addition to the campus of Redwater Texas High School. Today, the new entrance is now opened for business.

“It is a safer environment for the students and also nice and new, and help builds pride and team for Redwater,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, superintendent of Redwater Schools.

Burns says the new facility was the result of an eight million dollar bond passed by voters in 2017, which provided more than just a new addition.

“We added storage to the band hall we fixed drainage at the elementary added bathrooms at the elementary and a new nurses office and we have been able to do some parking lot work,” said Burns.

This new addition includes 11 new classrooms equipped with the latest technology.

“The facility is beautiful, I mean look at this room it is fabulous. It is a safe facility and that is important in this day and age is to have a place where you can learn that you are safe,” said Spanish teacher Keri Parr.

Around 1,100 students attend school in the Bowie County district, and Redwater school officials say the district is continuing to grow.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Lawrence Brandon
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, of Haughton, was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, on one count each of...
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
Jacob Boykin, DOB: 9/2/1994
Man wanted for allegedly carjacking victim at knifepoint arrested
A male was shot in one of his arms Aug. 10, 2022, in the area of Alabama Avenue at West...
City worker shot in his side outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot

Latest News

From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Back-to-school supplies cost more this year
From left, Kindergarten through Third Grade Melinda Nichols and Carmen Gagnard, 4th through...
Heart Dream Christian Academy welcomes first class
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD students return to class for 2022-23 year
Contractor selected to demolish Shreveport's iconic Fair Grounds Field
Fair Grounds Field’s demolition to start soon; Shreveport’s community still has mixed feelings about its removal