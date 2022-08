Prize Fest finalist announcements coming up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Prize Fest finalists will be announced in August, and the schedule for the announcement events has been updated.

The Prize Fest is coming up fast and many of the finalists are about to be announced in the upcoming weeks. Prize fest finalists are set to compete in October for over $100,000 in awards. The prize is set for the best in each discipline, $50,000 for Film, $10,000 for Music, $5,000 for Food, $5,000 for Fashion, and $2,500 for Comedy.

Five announcement dates have been released for the upcoming Prize Fest 2022 in October.

Monday, August 15 - Food Prize Local Chief Finalist Announcement at 6 p.m., online.

Wednesday, August 17 - Fashion Prize Finalist Announcement from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Great Raft Brewery.

Thursday, August 18 - Film Prize Top 20 Announcement from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Robinson Film Center.

Tuesday, August 23 - Music Prize Finalist Announcement 6 p.m., online.

Thursday, August 25 - Comedy Prize Finalist Announcement 6 p.m., online.

For more information about Prize Fest, visit https://prizefest.com/

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.