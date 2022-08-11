Marshall ISD students return to class for 2022-23 year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At David Crockett Elementary, Principal Angela Fitzgerald says safety measures are top of mind for the new school year.

Students in the Marshall Independent School District returned to school on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 11.

“All of our doors are automatically locked we do have to have a key or our badges to get into the building and most importantly the first person you are going to see is our receptionist we call them our first impression agents,” Fitzgerald said.

Fifth Grade Teacher Denise Foxx was ready to get the new year started.

“I’m looking forward to my students mostly learning and growing and being the very best that they can be.”

With a new year comes new changes. Price T. Young Elementary School is now Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy. The school will use an arts integration when approaching student instruction.

Crockett Elementary starting school today in Marshall ! Posted by Tayler Davis KSLA on Thursday, August 11, 2022

In addition, Marshall High Schools’ automotive shop classroom and its culinary arts classroom were completely renovated. Incoming freshmen will have the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree in education while attending an MISD high school.

When it comes to COVID-19 status, students and faculty will have to quarantine for five days. MISD will update the Harrison County Health Department with the number of positive cases daily.

Also, for the 2022-23 school year, all Marshall ISD students will get free breakfast and lunch through the Community Eligibility Provision for the 2022-2023 school year.

“The thing I like most about school is that you get to learn new friends, new things every single day and it’s really fun at school,” Crockett Elementary student Morgan Hurd said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.