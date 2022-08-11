Ask the Doctor
Man found guilty for attempted rape of minor relative

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was found guilty of attempting to rape his preteen relative and threatened her to keep her silent.

On August 10, Roosevelt Horton, 58, was found guilty of a sexual assault that occurred between April 19th, 2010 - April 18th, 2011, involving Horton and his preteen relative. A jury of seven women and five men deliberated for four hours before returning with the verdict.

The assault happened on the 700 block of Woodmont Place in Hyde Park, Horton sexually assaulted his preteen relative and threatened to harm her if she told anyone about the assault. The child told Horton’s spouse what happened and the spouse cautioned the girl not to speak about the assault.

When the victim was 16, she attempted suicide and a friend, who she had confided in, told the victim’s mother about the assault. The victim’s mother then notified the Shreveport Police Department (SPD). SPD’s investigation lead to the arrest of Horton for aggravated rape. Horton’s spouse, who discouraged the victim from speaking about the assault, had passed away before the assault came to light.

Horton will return to court on August 17, where he faces a sentence of at least 10 and up to 50 years in prison.

