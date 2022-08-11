Limited showers on your Thursday

(KSLA) - Showers will be possible on Thursday, but they will be quite limited. Many locations will not see any rain at all. There will still be plenty of clouds with a little sunshine to keep temperatures slightly cooler.

Good Thursday morning! Today will have a few more showers around. Not everyone will see rain though since it will be very isolated. Rain chances are down to 30%. Even as that, it might be a bit of a stretch. There should be a lot of clouds around to shield the sunshine. This will keep temperatures down a bit, plus any rain will help even more! Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the high. Areas north of I-30 may see temperatures up to the mid 90s with less of a chance of rain.

Friday will go back to mostly dry weather with very limited rain chances. There may be a few small showers or storms popping up in the afternoon. I have the rain chances at 20%. I think there will be more sunshine and less cloud cover, so temperatures should be slightly higher. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. It should be nice weather to end the week.

This weekend will be dry. I no longer expect any rain at all over your Saturday, so the rain chances for both days are at 0%. There will be a few passing clouds at times, but also lots of sunshine. So, it will be a beautiful weekend! Temperatures will be warming up to the mid to upper 90s. This will be very close to what you’d expect for mid August. With that said, we should stay below 100.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to be mostly dry. I do not expect much, if any rainfall. Tuesday is starting to show some signs of there being rain in the afternoon, but I’m not buying it just yet. However, I do have a 20% chance of rain now. Both Monday and Tuesday will have passing clouds with plentiful sunshine. Temperatures Monday should be in the upper 90s, possibly hitting 100. Tuesday will also be hot, but may be a degree or two cooler.

There is some indication of more rain on its way by the middle part of next week. As of now, I have a 30% chance of rain for Wednesday. It will not be a washout, but this is a good sign if we are to indeed get the rain. It will further help our drought conditions, and keep temperatures cooler. Temperatures will be held in check with highs in the lower 90s.

The tropics are trying to wake back up! Right now, there is one tropical wave that we are watching in the Atlantic. This now has a 10% chance of development. This system is quickly falling apart and should not last much longer. Elsewhere in the tropics, we are perfectly quiet! As of now, there is no threat to the US coast. We are still getting closer to the peek of hurricane season, so it’s best to remain vigilant over the next several weeks.

Have a wonderful rest of the week!

