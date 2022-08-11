How to apply for jobs with AI application screenings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the age of technology, it’s no surprise that when applying for jobs the person screening applications for candidates isn’t a person at all.

According to a report by Glassdoor, U.S. employers spend $4,000 and 24 days on average to recruit a new candidate. The use of artificial intelligence significantly cuts time and expenses.

IT recruiters say there are tips and tricks to help you get past the first step in the job application process and boost your odds of success.

First, recruiters say you shouldn’t go overboard trying to beat the system. Every system is different and calculates specific variables. You don’t want to appear to be beating the system when applying by over-selling your qualifications. These are typically rule-based engines and generally candidates don’t know the rules of the system.

Next, make sure you tailor your resume to the specific job description buzzwords every time you apply to a new job. Customizing it in such a way could increase the likelihood that the text in your resume hits the mark in the screening criteria the company is using.

Your resume should also be free of spelling errors. Don’t rely on industry short-hand or or fancy fonts either because the system might not be set up to recognize or understand it.

Finally, make sure to use a plain format. Even if your creatively-designed resume is up to par for the job, the system might not capture all of the information because of how it’s laid out on the page.

Keep in mind that timing and swift responsiveness when applying to jobs is critical. By the time organizations are posting hiring opportunities, they typically have a very serious need for a person to fill that role. Don’t assume you can wait to express your interest about an open opportunity.

