Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

How to apply for jobs with AI application screenings

(KOTA)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the age of technology, it’s no surprise that when applying for jobs the person screening applications for candidates isn’t a person at all.

According to a report by Glassdoor, U.S. employers spend $4,000 and 24 days on average to recruit a new candidate. The use of artificial intelligence significantly cuts time and expenses.

IT recruiters say there are tips and tricks to help you get past the first step in the job application process and boost your odds of success.

First, recruiters say you shouldn’t go overboard trying to beat the system. Every system is different and calculates specific variables. You don’t want to appear to be beating the system when applying by over-selling your qualifications. These are typically rule-based engines and generally candidates don’t know the rules of the system.

Next, make sure you tailor your resume to the specific job description buzzwords every time you apply to a new job. Customizing it in such a way could increase the likelihood that the text in your resume hits the mark in the screening criteria the company is using.

Your resume should also be free of spelling errors. Don’t rely on industry short-hand or or fancy fonts either because the system might not be set up to recognize or understand it.

Finally, make sure to use a plain format. Even if your creatively-designed resume is up to par for the job, the system might not capture all of the information because of how it’s laid out on the page.

Keep in mind that timing and swift responsiveness when applying to jobs is critical. By the time organizations are posting hiring opportunities, they typically have a very serious need for a person to fill that role. Don’t assume you can wait to express your interest about an open opportunity.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Lawrence Brandon
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
Jacob Boykin, DOB: 9/2/1994
Man wanted for allegedly carjacking victim at knifepoint arrested
Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, of Haughton, was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, on one count each of...
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
A male was shot in one of his arms Aug. 10, 2022, in the area of Alabama Avenue at West...
City worker shot in his side outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will sign into law the second-largest tax cut in the state’s...
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut into law
Redwater High School students return to school in new facility
From left, Kindergarten through Third Grade Melinda Nichols and Carmen Gagnard, 4th through...
Heart Dream Christian Academy welcomes first class
SPD officers have arrested a man involved in a fatal hit and run.
SPD: Suspect allegedly involved in fatal hit and run has been arrested