Heating up and drying out for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain chances are going down and temperatures are headed back up as we work our way through the weekend. Another change in the weather is likely toward the middle of next week with rain chances picking up again and the heat easing as a cold front arrives in the ArkLaTex.

We’ll keep a few showers and storms around into early evening. Locally heavy downpours are possible in some of those. Outside of any rain, temperatures will be running in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Rain will quickly fade after sunset with only a stray shower possible overnight. Temperatures will cool through the 80s this evening and into the low to mid 70s by morning.

Friday is looking seasonably hot and humid. Temperatures will heat into the low to mid 90s and it will feel more like 100 with the humidity. A few isolated showers or storms are possible, but Friday will be the driest day we’ve seen this week. The chance for rain is around 20%.

Little to no rain is expected over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure expands across the area. Mostly sunny skies are likely with temperatures heating back into the mid to upper 90s.

We’ll be near 100 again for the start of next week, but the heat will be short-lived with a cold front expected to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. After starting the week on a dry note, rain chances will ramp up by midweek. Once the front moves through expect to see temperatures drop back into the 80s with lower humidity also possible.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

