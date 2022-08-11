Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Heart Dream Christian Academy welcomes first class

At Heart Dream Christian Academy, students won’t be separated by grades like in a traditional school setting.
From left, Kindergarten through Third Grade Melinda Nichols and Carmen Gagnard, 4th through...
From left, Kindergarten through Third Grade Melinda Nichols and Carmen Gagnard, 4th through sixth grade.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis and Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A new school will open up in Marshall for the 2022-23 academic year offering parents a new school choice.

Heart Dream Christian Academy held its first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 11. As of now, the school has two teachers and can only have a maximum of 24 students from Kindergarten to sixth grade.

“Pastor Emmett and his wife Vicky are serving as the pastors of Heart Dream Fellowship Church for several years and they always had a vision of establishing a Christian school so over the past years,” said Administrative Advisor Carl Teel. “They have met and they have developed their plans.”

At Heart Dream Christian Academy, students won’t be separated by grades like in a traditional school setting.

“We’re going to be able to combine grades and that really gives the child the opportunity to fill in any learning gaps by reviewing past concepts at the lower grade and previewing the higher level grades,” Teel added.

School leaders say there are future plans to expand.

“It seems like every day there are new calls that are coming and inquires,” Teel said. “I think the student count that is coming in would probably be capped at 24 and no more because we two teachers two classrooms this year.”

First-year teacher Carmen Gagnard is looking forward to making history by being one of the first to teach the school’s inaugural class.

“It was just a blessing to be able to have a job and opportunity to teach the kids the different parts of academics and spiritual education.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Lawrence Brandon
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, of Haughton, was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, on one count each of...
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
Jacob Boykin, DOB: 9/2/1994
Man wanted for allegedly carjacking victim at knifepoint arrested
A male was shot in one of his arms Aug. 10, 2022, in the area of Alabama Avenue at West...
City worker shot in his side outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot

Latest News

Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD students return to class for 2022-23 year
Contractor selected to demolish Shreveport's iconic Fair Grounds Field
Fair Grounds Field’s demolition to start soon; Shreveport’s community still has mixed feelings about its removal
Finalist announcements coming up soon in August, 2022.
Prize Fest finalist announcements coming up
Marshall ISD returning to school, Tayler Davis
Marshall ISD returning to school, Tayler Davis