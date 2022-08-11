Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Four essentials to know before you apply for a personal loan

A credit score of 690 or higher helps lower your interest rates
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Personal loans can be a useful financial tool for financing home improvements, consolidating credit cards, or handling an emergency.

Most personal loans are unsecured meaning you don’t need collateral, like a car or house. If this is what you need, there are several steps to take to secure a loan like this. 

Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet helped us put this list together.

Check your credit score: A strong score gives you the best chance at not only qualifying but getting a lower interest rate. A good credit score is 690 or higher, and an excellent score is 720 or higher.  You can check your score for free at AnnualCreditReport.com.

Figure out how much to borrow: Don’t borrow more than you need. A larger loan amount has more interest and higher monthly payments. 

Do your research: Compare estimated rates to figure out how much you would owe each month and make sure it fits within your budget. 

Get pre-qualified if, you can: It will give you a sneak peek at the offers you may receive.  You will need to be able to answer a few questions such as your loan purpose, loan amount, income and how much money you already owe.

Once you have taken the above steps, shop around. Online lenders, banks and credit unions offer safe, unsecured loans. Compare your pre-qualified offers with loan amounts, monthly payments and interest rates from various lenders to get the best loan offer.

Finally, always read the fine print to ensure you understand the exact terms and payment schedule.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Lawrence Brandon
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, of Haughton, was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, on one count each of...
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
Jacob Boykin, DOB: 9/2/1994
Man wanted for allegedly carjacking victim at knifepoint arrested
A male was shot in one of his arms Aug. 10, 2022, in the area of Alabama Avenue at West...
City worker shot in his side outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot

Latest News

Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack
Super Derby at Louisiana Downs postponed until 2023
SPD officers have arrested a man involved in a fatal hit and run.
SPD: Suspect allegedly involved in fatal hit and run has been arrested
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
LIVE: Briefing: Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, agency reports
As firefighters tackled a brush fire, a pair of fire phenomena are caught on camera. (CNN, KABC)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’