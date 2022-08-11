Fair Grounds Field’s demolition to start soon; Shreveport’s community still has mixed feelings about its removal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many in the community remember the iconic Fair Grounds Field in its prime but soon it meets its end as its demolition date approaches.

A spokesman with the city of Shreveport informed KSLA News 12 that the removal of mating bats will be taking place on August 22 to prepare the old baseball field for demolition. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control’s responsibility and may take up to two weeks, and the demolition of the facility is supposed to begin immediately after.

Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history, and suggesting the facility could be renovated instead of demolished. Several restoration efforts have been made since 2012 but none have been successful.

Mayor Perkins has been among those in support of the demolition of the old ballpark, those people suggest that the Fair Grounds Field is an ‘eye sore’.

There have been no plans set for the land after the ballpark’s demolition.

The start date for the demolition may begin September 6th, if not sooner, and is expected to last 90 days if the weather permits.

