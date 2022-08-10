Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Weapon charge nets man 5 years in prison

A felon has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for possession of firearms.
A felon has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for possession of firearms.(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man who already had two felony convictions pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm.

On August 26, Louisiana State Police (LSP) conducted a traffic stop, as they identified the occupants of the vehicle they learned that Christopher Green, 32, had previous felony convictions for simple burglary in 2012 and aggravated criminal property damage in 2015.

Accordingly Green admitted there were firearms in the vehicle. LSP then recovered a concealed AR-style pistol by his feet and a .22-caliber between the seat and center console. Green also admitted he knew he was not supposed to possess the weapons.

While at trial on August 8, Green pleaded guilty to both charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and the court immediately ordered Green to serve five years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on each count, with the terms to be served concurrently.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, of Haughton, was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, on one count each of...
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red...
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat by attacker who was in back seat of his car
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute child sex abuse warrant

Latest News

An artist rendering of the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning. The...
Bossier Parish Schools welcomes students for 2022-23 school year
All out effort to clean Shreveport streets
All out effort to clean Shreveport streets
Webster Parish Public Schools implementing panic button app
Webster Parish Public Schools implementing panic button app
Arrest made in connection to shooting near school
Arrest made in connection to shooting near school