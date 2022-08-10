Weapon charge nets man 5 years in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man who already had two felony convictions pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm.

On August 26, Louisiana State Police (LSP) conducted a traffic stop, as they identified the occupants of the vehicle they learned that Christopher Green, 32, had previous felony convictions for simple burglary in 2012 and aggravated criminal property damage in 2015.

Accordingly Green admitted there were firearms in the vehicle. LSP then recovered a concealed AR-style pistol by his feet and a .22-caliber between the seat and center console. Green also admitted he knew he was not supposed to possess the weapons.

While at trial on August 8, Green pleaded guilty to both charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and the court immediately ordered Green to serve five years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on each count, with the terms to be served concurrently.

