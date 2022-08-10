Walk-On’s in Texarkana holds fundraiser for deputy shot in face while pulling over murder suspect

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - There was a big law enforcement presence Wednesday, Aug. 10 at a Texarkana restaurant. Officers gathered to show support for a comrade injured in the line of duty.

“Hopefully we are going to do around $15,000 in sales today,” said the manager of the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Texarkana.

A larger than usual lunch crowd gathered Wednesday at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Texarkana, but most were there for something other than the food.

“We are all out here to support our fellow brother in blue. He was involved in a shooting,” said Carey Parker with the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Lt. Scott Lillis was injured the first week of August while pulling over a murder suspect. Lt. Lillis was shot in the face. Walk-On’s teamed up with a Texarkana businessman to raise money to help Lillis’ family as the deputy recovers in a Little Rock, Ark. hospital.

“We are giving a giveback because he is a local part of our community, you know, he puts his life on the line every day, protecting us as a police officer, so Walk-On’s decided to give a giveback to him to help with medical cost,” said Michael Hernandez, general manager of Walk-On’s.

Hernandez says all of Wednesday’s profits will go to the Lillis family.

“This hit home for every police wife and every police family,” said Tina Emelia, the wife of a police officer.

Emelia has been married to a police officer for 40 years. She says it was important for her to lend her support to Deputy Lillis.

“So I am very much in the police family and this is our fear every night and every day and his family is living it,” she said.

The fundraiser will continue until 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

“We do this for everybody. If it’s a brother in blue, we are going to come out in droves, as you can see, and support,” Parker said.

Earlier in the week Bowie County officials said Lt. Lillis is expected to recover from his injuries, except for the loss of his left eye.

