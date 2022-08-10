Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service

Bishop Lawrence Brandon
Bishop Lawrence Brandon(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Longtime Shreveport community leader, Bishop Lawrence Brandon, is headed to California.

Brandon has preached in the area for nearly 31 years. He’s moving to preach at a church in his hometown of Oakland.

He says he will still visit Shreveport often because of the many organizations he runs with his wife.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from Brandon & find out who will take over on Sundays.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, of Haughton, was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, on one count each of...
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red...
Warrant issued for man accused of carjacking victim at knifepoint, cutting his neck
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute child sex abuse warrant

Latest News

Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff's Office was shot in the head by a murder...
Walk-On’s in Texarkana holds fundraiser for deputy shot in face while pulling over murder suspect
Caddo Parish Public Schools has been holding its annual Ring the Bell event for many years to...
Caddo Parish Public Schools holds annual Ring the Bell event to welcome students back to the classroom
An artist rendering of the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning. The...
Bossier Parish Schools welcomes students for 2022-23 school year
George Washington Carver Elementary (above) is the only school in the district, serving 130...
Karnack ISD welcomes students back for 2022-23 school year