Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Longtime Shreveport community leader, Bishop Lawrence Brandon, is headed to California.

Brandon has preached in the area for nearly 31 years. He’s moving to preach at a church in his hometown of Oakland.

He says he will still visit Shreveport often because of the many organizations he runs with his wife.

