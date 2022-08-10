School board approves raise for Hallsville ISD staff

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - School board leaders at Hallsville ISD are paying it forward to their staff by putting a little extra cash in their pockets.

The district’s Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said a 10 percent raise for all staff was approved for this year.

Employees who aren’t new to the school this year are eligible to receive a $3,000 one-time stipend. The funds for the money will come from a federal grant.

The district says the motive behind the raise is inflation and staff retention. They also say it’s been years since their last pay increase.

