School board approves raise for Hallsville ISD staff

Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - School board leaders at Hallsville ISD are paying it forward to their staff by putting a little extra cash in their pockets.

The district’s Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said a 10 percent raise for all staff was approved for this year.

Employees who aren’t new to the school this year are eligible to receive a $3,000 one-time stipend. The funds for the money will come from a federal grant.

The district says the motive behind the raise is inflation and staff retention. They also say it’s been years since their last pay increase.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

