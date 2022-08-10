Parents say inconsistent bus pickup in Caddo making students late to school

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Some parents in Caddo Parish say they’re having issues with school buses and scheduling.

They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour.

Parents of Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School students are taking matters into their own hands with what they say is inconsistent scheduling.

“It’s an inconvenience to us when parents like us have lives. I start clinicals, I can’t do this everyday, taking kids back and forth to school,” said Shannon Dunn.

Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school.

“The second day, I had to reach out to them regarding a tardy because I brought the kids and they were a little bit tardy to class. I called them and I said, ‘hey, just letting you know I brought a bus-load of kids in my car. Please don’t mark them late because we were waiting on a late bus.’ They said the bus was coming, but they wouldn’t mark the kids tardy but if I could take the kids everyday until they found a driver that would be great. But I said starting this week I couldn’t do it anymore,” she said.

Cynthia Carroll reached out to the Caddo Parish Schools Transportation Department about the fluctuating pick up times. They explained the reason, which also had to do with a situation this week.

”As far as us being able to keep a driver over there on that route, I know that a lot of it has to do with behavior. The students are late because we don’t have a permanent driver for that route and we’re at the mercy of our other drivers to help us cover those routes,” the department said.

However, Carroll said that’s not a sufficient enough reason for the delays.

“With transportation, I understand the behavior of the children. That’s why you go through training to learn how to deal with the children on the bus.”

For now, parents like Dunn and Carroll say they have no other choice but to take their children to school themselves.

Caddo Parish Public Schools said the fluctuating pick up times is also due to their bus driver shortage and the beginning of the new school year.

