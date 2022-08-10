Ask the Doctor
More showers and storms for Wednesday!

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We are tracking more showers and storms as we hit the apex of the workweek. Highs today will struggle again with temperatures expected to reach the upper-80s. They will depend heavily on cloud cover, rain, location, and timing. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s.

As for the rain, we are looking to begin in our eastern Louisiana parishes early this morning, around 6 AM. They will develop and move across in a southwesterly direction through the rest of our Louisiana parishes by the midday. The afternoon is when East Texas gets in on the action with showers continuing into the late night hours.

Tomorrow, some scattered shower chances remain, though they will largely be heat driven as temperatures begin to rise back into the low-90s.

The extended forecast looks like we’re returning to the high-pressure pattern of not much happening outside very hot and humid conditions. This will begin this weekend and continue into the work week.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

