Male shot in arm outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting.

A male was shot in one of his arms. His wound is not considered to be life-threatening, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Alabama Avenue at West Caperton Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s in the area of Bilberry Park Community Center.

It’s not immediately clear whether the male was in the recreation center parking lot or in the street outside the recreation center when the shooting occurred.

Police initially sent eight units to the scene, dispatch records show. The Fire Department had at least one unit there.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

