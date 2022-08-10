Ask the Doctor
LSU Health Shreveport to host COVID news conference

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Research experts, medical professionals, and community leaders will be giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 20 at 11 a.m. LSU Health will be hosting a live conference to update the community about the current state of the pandemic. Several experts will be speaking to talk about prominent and new variants of the virus that have been detected in our city, state, and region. Speakers will also inform the community about the latest numbers and efforts to increase vaccination rates.

The conference is being held at the LSU Health Shreveport Auditorium.

SPEAKERS:

  • Dr. Chris Kevil – Vice Chancellor for Research at LSU Health Shreveport
  • Dr. John Vanchiere – Professor of Pediatrics, Associate Director of the CEVT, and Director of the LSUHS COVID-19 Strike Team
  • Dr. Krista Queen – CEVT Director of Viral Genomics and Surveillance
  • Dr. Martha Whyte – Louisiana Dept. of Health Region 7 Medical Director

