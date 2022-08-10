Ask the Doctor
Juvenile wanted in connection to Texarkana shooting, 1 injured

Authorities have issued a warrant for the juvenile’s arrest
Authorities do have an active felony warrant for the male juvenile charging him with the following: battery in the first degree, aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.(KWTX #1)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Texarkana, Texas.

Dispatchers got the call just before 4 p.m. to the 500 block of East Street regarding a shooting.

At the scene, officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the left leg. Police rendered aid and called for an ambulance.

Authorities do have an active felony warrant for the male juvenile charging him with the following: battery in the first degree, aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing. The victim was taken to a hospital for the treatment of their injury.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call TTPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-STOP (7867)

