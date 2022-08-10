Juvenile wanted in connection to Texarkana shooting, 1 injured
Authorities have issued a warrant for the juvenile’s arrest
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Texarkana, Texas.
Dispatchers got the call just before 4 p.m. to the 500 block of East Street regarding a shooting.
At the scene, officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the left leg. Police rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
Authorities do have an active felony warrant for the male juvenile charging him with the following: battery in the first degree, aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.
An investigation is ongoing. The victim was taken to a hospital for the treatment of their injury.
Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call TTPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-STOP (7867)
