Juvenile wanted in connection to Texarkana shooting, 1 injured

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Texarkana, Texas.

Dispatchers got the call just before 4 p.m. to the 500 block of East Street regarding a shooting.

At the scene, officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the left leg. Police rendered aid and called for an ambulance.

Officers obtained information at the scene of the alleged suspect, which was described to be a male juvenile. Officers received information from witnesses at the scene that an argument between the victim and the alleged suspect occurred before the shooting.

Authorities do have an active felony warrant for the male juvenile charging him with the following: battery in the first degree, aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing. The victim was taken to a hospital for the treatment of their injury.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call TTPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-STOP (7867)

