Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Fourth of July shooting, hoping to return to school

An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be back in school soon. (Source: The Roberts family)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in a mass shooting that happened on the Fourth of July says he hopes to return to school in the coming months.

Cooper Roberts was hit with a bullet that severed his spinal cord - paralyzing him from the waist down and damaging his aorta and esophagus, according to his family.

Cooper’s parents said returning to public school once he’s done with rehabilitation will be a huge motivation for their son, saying he’s excited to see his friends.

The 8-year-old has another six to 12 weeks at a rehab facility. The family said he would then move to attend half days with his twin brother at their elementary school.

Cooper is among dozens injured in the Highland Park shooting that occurred in Illinois during an Independence Day parade, where seven others were killed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red...
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat by attacker who was in back seat of his car
Crews responded to reports of a shooting on Oliver Street in Bossier City, La. on Tuesday, Aug....
1 injured, 1 dead in shooting near elementary school in Bossier City
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City, La.
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
Mayor Adrian Perkins
Mayor Perkins disqualified from running for re-election

Latest News

Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson...
Silver Alert canceled after Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer’s found safe
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) and Republican-challenger Dr. Scott Jensen (right) participated...
Walz, Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race
An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be...
Boy paralyzed hopes to return to school
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19