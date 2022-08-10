Caddo Parish Public Schools holds annual Ring the Bell event to welcome students back to the classroom

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The new school year is here, and to celebrate that new beginning, Caddo Parish Public Schools held a special bell ringing ceremony Wednesday morning (Aug 10).

The ceremony was held at South Highlands Elementary Magnet to welcome back all students for the new school year. High school students in Caddo Parish returned to school Wednesday.

The Ring the Bell event has been a tradition in the parish for many years. This year was particularly special for South Highlands since the school is celebrating its centennial year.

Mayor Adrian Perkins was in attendance at bell ringing ceremony, as well as several city council members and parish commissioners.

