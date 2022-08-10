Caddo expanding its truancy program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If your child is not in school, somebody is going to be knocking on your door.

That’s basically the message the Caddo district attorney’s and Shreveport city marshal’s offices have for parents of students in the parish’s schools.

Officials held a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 10 to announce the expansion of Caddo’s truancy program. It means the city marshal’s office will be taking a more active role.

“The marshal’s office has been working with us since we started this (truancy) program a few years ago,” District Attorney James Stewart explained. “Now it’s going to be a little more intensive. “Instead of just serving papers, they are going to do welfare checks, they are going to look to see if they see ‘any other crimes going on in the house,’ drug use or anything else.”

If warranted, the parish’s chief prosecutor continued, “... then the whole law enforcement community will get involved with that. And that goes in a different direction.”

Truancy is not just a Caddo Parish problem. It runs about 40% statewide.

“It’s been proven across the state that if you get involved early on, get the parents in early on, you can reduce the truancy rate tremendously,” Stewart said. “They did it in Ascension Parish and they went from 40% to about 12% truancy rate. And that’s how it goes.”

The process of expanding Caddo’s truancy program started with the advent of the school year, which means it’s effective immediately.

There’s a process. The School District starts counting unexcused absences. And when those absences get to a certain number, the School District will notify the city marshal’s office. Then the city marshal’s office will go out and start knocking on doors.

“What the marshal is saying is while we are doing our jobs, if we see kids out, we are going to find out why they are not in school,” the district attorney said.

The whole purpose of this is trying not to have to deal with parents in court because authorities have other issues to deal with in court, Stewart said. “Dealing with parents who are just being hard-headed is not one that we want to but we will deal with them,” he warned.

