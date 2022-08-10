Ask the Doctor
Bossier Parish Schools welcomes students for 2022-23 school year

An artist rendering of the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning. The center will be home to the 8th Grade Academy, allowing a select amount of students to pursue specialized interests. (Source: Bossier Schools)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s the first day of school for some Bossier Parish students

First through 12th grade Bossier parish students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

At Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning in Bossier City (BPSTIL), the district launched a new pilot program: the 8th-grade academy.

A total of 120 of the more than 700 students who applied were selected for the program. Those students will start and end each day at their home middle school. However, during the day, students will take buses to BPSTIL. Participating students earn credits towards their high school “major.”

To be clear, these credits do not go towards college courses. Instead, the “major” are pathways for the students to focus on. Enrolled students can choose from engineering, digital arts, agricultural science and automotive technology.

The district spokesperson also told KSLA it’s dealing with inflation challenges, just like everyone else.

For example, she said, food for lunch programs and fuel for buses costs more.

Bossier Parish kindergartners start Aug. 17 and Pre-K starts Aug. 24.

Safe Schools Louisiana App deployment in 5 additional parishes