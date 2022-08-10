Another slim shot of rain on Thursday ahead of a dry weekend

(KSLA) - Showers will be possible once again on Thursday and maybe Friday before fizzling out by the weekend. It will not rain everywhere as it will be very isolated. This weekend will go back to hot and dry weather.

This evening will have a few more showers passing by. It will not be widespread, but there will be some heavy downpours. If you see the rain, you will certainly need your umbrella. I would keep it handy if you have any evening plans. Temperatures will be much cooler with some areas in the 70s, but there will also be lots of humidity.

Overnight, the rain will come to an end. There will not be anything left after midnight for a while. We should start off Thursday on a dry note. There will be a lot of cloud cover. This will help keep temperatures a little warmer as they struggle to cool down. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will have a few more showers around. I have the rain chances at 40%. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon and will remain very scattered. Not everyone will see rain. There should be a lot of clouds around to shield the sunshine. This will keep temperatures down a bit, plus any rain will help even more! Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the high.

Friday will go back to mostly dry weather with limited rain chances. There may be a few small showers or storms popping up in the afternoon. I have lowered the rain chances to 20%. I still think there will be more sunshine and less cloud cover, so temperatures should be slightly higher. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

This weekend will be dry. I no longer expect any rain at all over your Saturday, so the rain chances for both days are at 0%. There will be a few passing clouds at times, but also lots of sunshine. So, it will be a beautiful weekend. Temperatures will be warming up to the mid to upper 90s. This will be very close to what you’d expect for mid August.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to be mostly dry. I do not expect much, if any rainfall. There will still be a few clouds, but more sunshine mixing in. Temperatures will also continue to not be super hot since we’re staying out of the triple digits. Highs will instead remain in the mid 90s. I know it’s still hot, but this is the dog days of summer after all!

There is a sign of more rain on its way by the middle part of next week. As of now, I have a 30% chance of rain for Wednesday. It will not be a washout, but this is a good sign if we are to indeed get the rain. It will further help our drought conditions. Temperatures will be held in check with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

The tropics are trying to wake back up! Right now, there is one tropical wave that we are watching in the Atlantic. This has a 20% chance of development. It looks to be heading to the northeastern Caribbean, and will not enter the gulf. We’ll see if it survives that long anyway. As of now, there is no threat to the US coast, but this is the beginning of what’s likely to be a very active 2-month stretch.

Have a wonderful rest of the week!

