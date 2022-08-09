Two NWLA cities to receive grant funding for infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON (KSLA) - Two northwest Louisiana cities are set to receive money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This money will go towards constructing and rehabilitating highways, bridges, and public transportation.

“Our transportation infrastructure has suffered from neglect and lack of funding for decades,” said Senator Bill Cassidy in a news release Tuesday, Aug. 9. “Louisiana is seeing the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

The senator’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law implemented a 50% increase in funding for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainably and Equitably (RAISE) Grant program.

Grant Awarded Recipient Project Description $22,164,000 Shreveport This grant will provide federal funding to construct roadway and intersection improvements on the approximately 1.6 mile healthcare corridor at the nexus of I-49 and I-20 in Shreveport. $17,253,272 Natchitoches This grant will provide federal funding to rehabilitate the Texas Street Business Corridor from the Highway 1 South Bypass to Washington Street.

A total of $63,143,406 will be distributed to Louisiana cities and parishes, including Gonzales, Lafourche Parish, and Plaquemines Parish.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.