Two NWLA cities to receive grant funding for infrastructure projects

(WILX)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KSLA) - Two northwest Louisiana cities are set to receive money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This money will go towards constructing and rehabilitating highways, bridges, and public transportation.

“Our transportation infrastructure has suffered from neglect and lack of funding for decades,” said Senator Bill Cassidy in a news release Tuesday, Aug. 9. “Louisiana is seeing the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

The senator’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law implemented a 50% increase in funding for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainably and Equitably (RAISE) Grant program.

Grant AwardedRecipientProject Description
$22,164,000ShreveportThis grant will provide federal funding to construct roadway and intersection improvements on the approximately 1.6 mile healthcare corridor at the nexus of I-49 and I-20 in Shreveport.
$17,253,272NatchitochesThis grant will provide federal funding to rehabilitate the Texas Street Business Corridor from the Highway 1 South Bypass to Washington Street.

A total of $63,143,406 will be distributed to Louisiana cities and parishes, including Gonzales, Lafourche Parish, and Plaquemines Parish.

