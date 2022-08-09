Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue.

Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together.

“I appreciate your support. This is support, as you can see, from all over Shreveport, all neighborhoods, all races, all economic classes. That’s the important thing, that we have to work together for Shreveport,” Arceneaux said.

Tom Arceneaux is running to be the next mayor of Shreveport. (KSLA)

