Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters

Tom Arceneaux is running to be the next mayor of Shreveport.
Tom Arceneaux is running to be the next mayor of Shreveport.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue.

Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together.

“I appreciate your support. This is support, as you can see, from all over Shreveport, all neighborhoods, all races, all economic classes. That’s the important thing, that we have to work together for Shreveport,” Arceneaux said.

Tom Arceneaux is running to be the next mayor of Shreveport.
Tom Arceneaux is running to be the next mayor of Shreveport.(KSLA)

KSLA continues to follow Shreveport’s mayoral race. Click here to watch interviews with all the mayoral candidates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red...
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat by attacker who was in back seat of his car
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City, La.
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Mayor Adrian Perkins
Mayor Perkins disqualified from running for re-election
A shooting was reported Aug. 8, 2022, on Looney Street in Shreveport. Authorities on the scene...
Shooting reported on Looney Street

Latest News

Arkansas lawmakers are meeting this week for a special session on tax cuts and school safety...
Arkansas lawmakers taking up tax cuts in special session
denied
APPEAL DENIED: S'port Mayor disqualified from upcoming race
Perkins has 48-hour window to appeal his disqualification to the Louisiana Supreme Court
Perkins has 48-hour window to appeal his disqualification to the Louisiana Supreme Court
Shreveport mayor 0 for 2 in legal fight to stay on November election ballot
Shreveport mayor 0 for 2 in legal fight to stay on November election ballot