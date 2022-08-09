Tips for parents concerning monkeypox as kids head back to school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As kids head off to school, a concern for some parents could be what germs or viruses could be heading to class with them. This includes monkeypox.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 9, there are 38 cases of monkeypox in the State of Louisiana. Two of the reported cases are in Region 7, which includes the northwest portion of the state. As kids head back to school, state health officials say it’s important to know what to look out for.

Monkeypox typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash with bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over. According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the virus is most often spread from one person to another through direct contact with a rash or sores of someone who has the virus.

Dr. Martha Whyte with LDH says these things are important to know as kids head back to school.

“As moms and dads, we teach our kids as much as we can to keep our hands to ourselves, keep things out of your mouth, and don’t share food, don’t share drinks. Of course, they do it anyways, but we want to really reinforce that,” Dr. Whyte said.

Dr. Whyte says monkeypox can spread through contact with clothing, bedding, and other shared items used by a person with the virus. Spreading also occurs through respiratory droplets that can be passed through prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, including kissing, cuddling, or sex. However, monkeypox is not an SDS.

Parents can spot the virus on their children.

“So it can look like little pimples or little ant bites or they can be bigger like pustules, or blisters, almost like chicken pox. Or they can get even bigger and you have like these raised edges with a divot inside; that’s what they call umbilicated,” said Dr. Whyte.

As for vaccine availability, of the roughly 4,000 doses that were allocated to the state, fewer than 100 were sent to Region 7. At this juncture, Dr. Whyte says monitoring what your child touches and how they feel after heading back to school should be a top priority.

“Just be a good steward of your child’s health and make sure that they’re not coming to school sick,” Dr. Whyte said.

Keep in mind, people who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others. Most monkeypox infections last between two to four weeks. There are two groups currently eligible for the monkeypox vaccine: individuals with known exposures and individuals with likely high-risk exposures in the last 14 days, including children.

