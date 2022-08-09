Ask the Doctor
Saints will wear new black helmets for London game vs. Vikings

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since the unveiling of the New Orleans Saints’ new black helmet design, fans have clamored over when the team will sport the new look.

In a tweet Tuesday morning (Aug. 9), the Saints announced they will wear the new helmets for the Oct. 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

The kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. CST at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

