Sabine Parish man dies when SUV overturns, ejecting him

SABINE PARISH, La. — A Sabine Parish man died when he was ejected from his vehicle, which authorities say overturned several times.

Louisiana State Police has identified him as 19-year-old Jack B. Dobbs.

Preliminary investigation shows the Converse resident was driving a 2022 Buick Encore west on Louisiana Highway 174 when the SUV traveled off the left side of the roadway and down a ditch embankment then overturned, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.

Dobbs, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths this year.

