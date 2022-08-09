Ask the Doctor
Sabine Parish man dies when SUV overturns, ejecting him

Vehicle traveled off the the roadway then down a ditch embankment
(Louisiana State Police)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. — A Sabine Parish man died when he was ejected from his vehicle, which authorities say overturned several times.

Louisiana State Police has identified him as 19-year-old Jack B. Dobbs.

Preliminary investigation shows the Converse resident was driving a 2022 Buick Encore west on Louisiana Highway 174 when the SUV traveled off the left side of the roadway and down a ditch embankment then overturned, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.

Dobbs, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths this year.

