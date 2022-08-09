More wet weather through the rest of the week

(KSLA) - Showers and storms are still likely over the next few days to end the week. It will be scattered across the ArkLaTex and so there will be a shot for everyone to see rain at some point over the next few days.

This evening will have some more rain around, but not everywhere. It will be winding down after sunset with a couple small showers left over. Those will also end before too long. It will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will not be too hot, but it will be super humid.

Overnight, the rain will come to a temporary end. There should be more on the way, but this will provide a quick break. It will be cloudy with little to no breaks in those clouds. It will also be muggy with temperatures cooling to the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be another wet day. I have the rain chances up to 50% again, so I believe there will be plenty of showers and storms around. Most of the activity appears to be late morning through the afternoon. They will be winding down by the evening, close to sunset, but a couple lingering showers will still be possible. Temperatures will be cooler thanks to all the rain moving through the ArkLaTex. Highs will be in the 80s for just about everyone!

Thursday will have a few more showers around. I have the rain chances at 40%. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon and will remain very scattered. Not everyone will see rain. There should be a lot of clouds around to shield the sunshine. This will keep temperatures down a bit, plus any rain will help even more! Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the high.

Friday will go back to mostly dry weather with limited rain chances. There may be a few small showers or storms popping up in the afternoon. So, I have the rain chances at 30%. I still think there will be more sunshine and less cloud cover, so temperatures should be slightly higher. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

This weekend will be mostly dry. If anything, we may get a brief shower on Saturday before completely drying out Sunday. Therefore, I only have a 10% chance of rain for Saturday. There will be a few passing clouds at times, but also lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be warming up to the mid to upper 90s. This will be very close to what you’d expect for mid August.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to be mostly dry. I do not expect much, if any rainfall. There will still be a few clouds, but more sunshine mixing in. Temperatures will also continue to not be super hot since we’re staying out of the triple digits. Highs will instead remain in the mid 90s. I know it’s still hot, but this is the dog days of summer after all!

The tropics are waking back up! Right now, there is one tropical wave that we are watching in the Atlantic. This is coming off the coast of Africa and has a 30% chance of development. It looks to be heading to the northeastern Caribbean, so early indications show this will not enter the gulf. However, there are some long-range models indicating the gulf may have something of its own form in the coming days. As of now, there is no threat to the US coast, but this is the beginning of what’s likely to be a very active 2-month stretch.

Have a wonderful rest of the week!

