Mayor Perkins files appeal regarding disqualification with Louisiana Supreme Court

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After being disqualified from running for re-election this Nov., Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will now appeal the decision to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

According to Perkins’ attorney, L. Harvard Scott III, petition for writ of review was filed on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at around 2:30 p.m. with the state court.

It’s not confirmed when they will hear the case, but Scott says he believe they will “act quickly,” and he’s hopeful the court will overturn the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal’s ruling.

