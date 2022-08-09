Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The incident occurred at the Chase Bank on W. 70th Street and Raspberry Lane.

Officials say a man was in his car at the bank when three men approached him and accused him of burglary. One of the men swung at the driver. The driver then pulled out a gun and shot one of the three men. His condition is unknown, but he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver is currently detained.

