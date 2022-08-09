Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat

Stolen car is a red Toyota Camry with Louisiana license plate 891ACC, officer says
A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red...
A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red light at Fairfield Avenue at Olive Street in Shreveport. He suffered a cut to his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12.(Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Doug Warner
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection.

He was attacked by someone armed with a knife and cut in his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12.

The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 while the man was sitting at a red light at Fairfield Avenue at Olive Street in Shreveport.

Afterward, the wounded man ran to his residence nearby and called for help.

The stolen car is a red Toyota Camry with Louisiana license plate 891ACC, the officer said.

Below is a map of a string of nine carjackings and attempted carjackings last month in Shreveport. It’s not yet known whether there’s a connection to Monday’s carjacking.

INTERACTIVE MAP:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

String of carjackings have residents concerned for their safety

SPD shares ways to avoid, stay safe during carjackings

Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City, La.
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
Mayor Adrian Perkins
Mayor Perkins disqualified from running for re-election
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?

Latest News

Sabine Parish man dies when SUV overturns, ejecting him
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
A shooting was reported Aug. 8, 2022, on Looney Street in Shreveport. Authorities on the scene...
Shooting reported on Looney Street
A tank got snagged on power lines Aug. 8, 2022, on Russell Road in Shreveport, knocking it off...
Tank gets hung up on power lines, leading to spill and grass fire