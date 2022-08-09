Ask the Doctor
Lieutenant governor honors two 107-year-old Shreveport residents

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 to celebrate two longtime...
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 to celebrate two longtime residents, Elvira Helaire-Davis and Geneva Moore, who are 107-years-old.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser made a special stop in northwest Louisiana Monday, Aug. 8.

He was in town to celebrate two local residents who turned 107-years-old.

Born in the summer of 1915, these women have lived through it all. Geneva Moore and Elvira Helaire-Davis are longtime residents of Shreveport. Woodrow Wilson was president when the women were born. It was the second year of World War I, and Babe Ruth hit the first of his 714 Major League home runs that year.

The lieutenant governor says it was a celebration he couldn’t miss.

“107... what they’ve seen in their lifetime, just the fact that they’re still in good shape at 107 is incredible. A school teacher and to know what they went through in their lifetime back then, it’s just incredible and to be here and celebrate 107 years, I had to be here,” Nungesser said.

The lieutenant governor also gave the women a state proclamation in honor of their birthdays.

